SAFF U17 Women's C'ship Live: India trails 1-2 to Bangladesh- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the final match of the 2025 SAFF U17 Women's Championship.
SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 Live: India takes on Bangladesh in the final match of the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bhutan on Sunday.
India has already crowned the champions of the tournament after winning the first five matches of the double round robin tournament.
The match is scheduled at 2:30 PM IST
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 31 Aug 2025 9:51 AM GMT
Half Time: India 1-2 Bangladesh
India concedes the lead for the first time in the tournament, that too twice in the first half.
Bangladesh scored the fastest goal of the tournament in the first 30 seconds, and then India levelled in the 9th minute with a brilliant individual goal from Anushka Kumari.
After the equaliser, India went all guns blazing but couldn't convert their couple of chances, which hampered them, and they conceded the second goal on counter-attack after a defensive lapse.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:36 AM GMT
34' A Defensive blunder from India hands Bangladesh its second goal
India 1-2 Bangladesh
A promising move from the right flank made inroads in Indian defence, which doubled after the goalkeeper Munni fumbled a low cross and Alpi Akter made it an easy tap-in on the rebound.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:32 AM GMT
30' India stops Bangladesh's constant threat with a high-pressure attack
India 1-1 Bangladesh
The Indian team gets a few close chances to take the lead, but misses the final touch, and the scores remain the same. This constant attacking from India applied the brakes on Bangladesh's attack.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:23 AM GMT
20' An end-to-end play is going on with both teams going aggressively
India 1-1 Bangladesh
After two quick goals in the first ten minutes, both teams are settling down and trying to go for more planned attacks.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:16 AM GMT
10' The golden boot favourite Anushka Kumari scores her 8th goal of the tournament
India 1-1 Bangladesh
India's high pressure on the Bangladesh backline forces them to make an error, which the in-form scorer Anushka made full use.
With an excellent tackle on the Bangladesh Centre back, Anushaka lands the ball easily in the empty net after cutting past the diving goalkeeper.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:10 AM GMT
1' India concedes the first goal of the tournament
India 0-1 Bangladesh
India conceded an early goal in the first 30s after Bangladesh's number 9 found a brilliant header on the far side on an accurate cross from the left flank, handing India its first goal of the tournament.