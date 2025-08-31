Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

SAFF U17 Women's C'ship Live: India trails 1-2 to Bangladesh- Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the final match of the 2025 SAFF U17 Women's Championship.

Abhista Basnett, SAFF
India takes on Bangladesh at the 2025 SAFF Women's U-17 Championship. (Photo credit: AIFF)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 Aug 2025 9:51 AM GMT

SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 Live: India takes on Bangladesh in the final match of the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bhutan on Sunday.

India has already crowned the champions of the tournament after winning the first five matches of the double round robin tournament.

The match is scheduled at 2:30 PM IST

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-08-31 09:06:09
FootballIndian Sports LIVE
