SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship 2023: India win 9-0 v/s Bhutan- Highlights
India gets back on winning ways in the SAFF Women's Championship 2023.
India defeated Bhutan 9-0 in the SAFF Women's Championship 2023, which saw Shilji Shaji score five goals on the day.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 26 March 2023 11:16 AM GMT
FULL TIME
FT: IND 9-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:57 AM GMT
79'- SHILJI WITH HER FIFTH!
Outside of the boot shot from Shaji!
IND 9-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:55 AM GMT
76'- The goals keep on coming for India!
Shilji gets her fourth of the game as she heads the ball inside the net!
IND 8-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:51 AM GMT
72'- Huge miss by Bhutan
The Bhutan player was one-on-one with the goalie but her shot went wide off the mark.
- 26 March 2023 10:48 AM GMT
69'- Hattrick for Shilji!
Shaji positions herself in the middle of the box as she receives the ball and places it well.
IND 7-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:41 AM GMT
62'- ONE MORE FOR INDIA
Two goals within a minute for India as Shilji Shaji gets her brace with a half-volley.
IND 6-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:40 AM GMT
61'- Shibani gets her second of the match!
Brilliant run from Shaji on the right flank to cut in and pass it to Shibani Devi who taps it in!
IND 5-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:35 AM GMT
56'- India score their fourth!
Sana Chanu heads the ball in the back of the net.
IND 4-0 BHU
- 26 March 2023 10:31 AM GMT
52'- Shilji comes close to getting her second
Shilji Shaji let fly a thumping shot which only rattled the upright. Good pressure from the Indians to get more goals.