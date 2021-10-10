SAFF Cup 2021: India vs Nepal Match Preview: Live Scores, Line-ups, updates, and more

Their pride hurt, the streak of the Indian Football Team stay silent yet desperate to get back to a winning streak in the ongoing SAFF Championship. There's not much of an option either – simply because there are two matches left in the group stage, and both are must-win ones if India are to make the final.

"Nothing much has changed," Head Coach Igor Stimac maintained in the official pre-match press conference. "We are here, and we are still alive in the Championship. We are still here to win the tournament," he added.

Interestingly, the two teams had played two back-to-back International Friendlies in Kathmandu in the first week of September where India had won the second match 2-1, after having drawn the first.

"We know them very well and have played twice against them. It's an open game and if we play well, and do it right on the pitch, I am sure that we can win the game. There is no other option for us than to go out there and win it," Stimac stated.

Nepal are leading the points table at the moment on 6 points having won both their matches against Maldives and Sri Lanka. "They may have a different approach. They may calculate while playing against us. But we are not worried about them. We will go out to do our job from the first minute itself," the coach added.

The Blue Tigers had their practice session in the morning earlier today (October 9), and the news from the camp is that there are no injury concerns with all 23 players available for selection.

Midfielder Brandon Fernandes insisted that the team has "everything to play for."

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Brandon quipped: "We have had two disappointing results so far. Understandably, the mood was dull in the camp. But tomorrow we have everything to fight for. We are positive, and have prepared well for this game. Everyone is focussed in winning the match."

The match kick-offs today at 9:30pm