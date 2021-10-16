SAFF Cup 2021 Final: India vs Nepal - Live Blog - Live Scores, Updates Team News, and more

Having endured a topsy-turvy beginning to their campaign before a fine turnaround, seven-time champions India will start title favourites when they take on first-time finalists Nepal in the summit clash of the SAFF Championships on Saturday.

The final will be the 12th for India in 13 editions which shows the domination of the Blue Tigers in this regional tournament. The third-place finish in 2003 was the worst performance for them.

A win against Nepal will also be head coach Igor Stimac''s first trophy after taking charge of the Indian team in 2019. Should the team come good, he will become the sixth coach to win the SAFF Championships title and third foreigner after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015).

The match begins at 8:30 pm IST, and the Bridge's coverage of the match begins at 8:00 pm.