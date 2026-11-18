Pakistan took the lead just before half-time through Alamgir Ghazi (45+1), but India struck twice after the break to turn the match around, capitalising on their opponents being reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat (60th) and Sandip Mandi (88th) were on target for the champions.

The defender’s 88th-minute winner completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Pakistan.

Naushad Moosa’s side had been stretched, unsettled and eventually breached by Ghazi’s curling finish in first-half stoppage time.

But Junaid Shah’s dismissal following a VAR review changed the course of the final, Suhail Bhat restored parity, and Mandi supplied the decisive blow just as extra time loomed.

For Pakistan, appearing in their first SAFF Championship final, it was a painful ending to a contest they had controlled for much of the opening half.

Pakistan broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Ghazi curled a superb right-footed effort into the far corner, leaving the Indian goalkeeper with no chance.

Junaid whipped in a cross from the left, which took a slight deflection off an Indian player before falling to Ghazi in the middle of the box. The forward made no mistake, finding the far corner with a delightful finish.

The goal came after India had a flurry of chances inside the box around the 35th minute but failed to capitalise.

Pakistan had dominated the opening half-hour, registering nine shots, two of them on target, while India managed just two attempts, neither on target.

India drew level in the 60th minute, three minutes after Pakistan were reduced to 10 men. Junaid was shown a straight red card for a rash tackle on Brison Fernandes.

India made their numerical advantage count as Bhat found the net. Lhungdim Khaiminthang delivered a free-kick into the box, Macarton Nickson got a slight touch before Bhat side-footed the ball home.

Pakistan's head coach responded with a flurry of substitutions following the equaliser and Junaid's dismissal, taking off Ghazi and Abdullah Iqbal in the 64th minute.

Moosa introduced Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad for Fernandes and Vishnu in the 72nd minute, adding fresh legs against a Pakistan side now being forced to defend for long spells. The substitutes combined to threaten again when Irfan’s low cross from the right found Abdul Rabeeh, whose first-time effort was blocked.

Still, the winner would not come. India worked the ball around the penalty area, searching for an opening as Pakistan crowded the spaces and the remaining minutes slipped away.

Then Rabeeh delivered the corner that settled the final.

Mandi rose to meet the outswinging ball and directed his header downwards. It bounced up towards the top corner, beyond goalkeeper Yousuf Butt’s reach, sending the defender sprinting away in celebration and sealing India’s win.



