Football
SAFF Championship LIVE: India v/s Nepal- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India will take on Nepal tonight at 7:30 PM at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Get all your LIVE updates here.
India will be aiming to book a berth in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship today as they will face Nepal at 7:30 PM at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
The Blue Tigers, however, will be without their coach Igor Stimac, who was shown a red card in the team's opening contest against arch rivals Pakistan.
Stay Tuned For The Updates:
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2023 3:10 PM GMT
48' Limbu Show!
Laken Limbu what a player. Limbu dribbles past at least three defenders and cut it back into the box but it is cleared.
- 24 Jun 2023 3:05 PM GMT
Second half begins!
First half ended goalless, the blue tigers will be looking to take all three points from the game.
COME ON INDIA!
- 24 Jun 2023 2:51 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
A good run on the right flank aided by Udanta Singh to bring an end to the first half. Nothing to separate the two sides in the first 45 minutes as the deadlock continues to remain.
IND 0-0 NPL
- 24 Jun 2023 2:46 PM GMT
4 minutes added
4 minutes added to the clock at the end of the regulation 45 minutes.
- 24 Jun 2023 2:45 PM GMT
44' - Awas comes in for Nepal
Nepal pull out Anjan in favour of Awas with just a minute left in the first half.
- 24 Jun 2023 2:39 PM GMT
37' - Anjan goes down again
This time Anjan comes up with a sliding tackle on Anirudh Thapa and his knee seemed to have stuck on the ground. The physio is out on the field once again.
He limps off to the sidelines this time. Should be back on the field soon.
- 24 Jun 2023 2:36 PM GMT
33' - Beautiful steal from Manish
A terrible pass between the Indian defence sees Manish steal the ball and go on a fantastic run from the right for Nepal. He tries to cross it in, but thankfully the Indian defence has recovered quickly from that lapse in concentration to clear it away.
THAT WAS CLOSE!
- 24 Jun 2023 2:33 PM GMT
31' - Chhetri's freekick intercepted
A challenge on Sahal Abdul Samad hands India a freekick from just outside the box on the left flank. Captain Chhetri steps up to take the set piece, but it is easily cleared away by the Nepalese defence.
- 24 Jun 2023 2:30 PM GMT
27' - Nepal's Anjan is down
An aerial duel between Rohit and Nepal's Anjan sees the latter going down. The team physio is out in the middle now. Hopefully nothing too serious.