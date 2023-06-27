Football
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE: IND 0-0 KUW in 1st Half — Live Score, Updates, Blog
India need to beat Kuwait in their last group match to top Group A and avoid Lebanon in the semifinals.
India vs Kuwait LIVE: The Indian football team play their third and final Group A game against Kuwait in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals with 6 points from 2 matches. However, India are behind Kuwait on goals scored and need to win to finish as group-toppers.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 27 Jun 2023 2:10 PM GMT
10' - India attack in waves
Akash Mishra delivers a cross out of nowhere! Chhetri just miliseconds late to it. First half-chance for India in the 6th minute.
Chhetri rushes the keeper, but the Kuwaiti keeper manages to dribble past the onrushing Indian striker. Ooohs and aaahs across Bengaluru.
Nikhil now delivers in a cross from the left, needs to be headed out for a corner. India, suddenly, look like they're growing into this game.
- 27 Jun 2023 2:05 PM GMT
5' - Kuwait get first half-chance
The first shot of the match! Abdullah lets loose with a volley. Sails over the bar. Kuwait with the first half-chance of the match. India still unable to make their mark.
- 27 Jun 2023 2:00 PM GMT
Match begins
The teams are out. Anirudh Thapa to get us underway from the centre circle. And we are off. Anwar Ali tries a long ball to Chhetri in the first 10 seconds.
- 27 Jun 2023 1:47 PM GMT
India's abundance on the wings
Expect a lot of speed down the wings. Question is - can the centre hold?
- 27 Jun 2023 1:41 PM GMT
India vs Kuwait: Match Facts
15 minutes to kick-off.
- 27 Jun 2023 1:09 PM GMT
On Kuwait's ranking
India coach Igor Stimac, who is back on the sidelines today, claims that Kuwait should be ranked 75-80, but that they are actually ranked close to 150 is actually because they were banned by FIFA multiple times.
In any case, tonight's match is set to be the toughest test for India in a while. They last lost in September last year to Vietnam. They have been on an unbeaten streak since then, which also includes a 8-match clean sheet streak. Let's see if that stays intact!
- 27 Jun 2023 1:06 PM GMT
India vs Kuwait: India Starting XI
Sahal dropped from the XI. Mahesh, Ashique, Chhangte, Jeakson and Anirudh Thapa will comprise the attacking push behind Chhetri tonight.