Football: Ryan Williams joins the National team camp ahead of the Asian Cup Qualifiers

Forward Ryan Williams, who has relinquished his Australian passport to obtain Indian citizenship, has officially joined the senior national football team camp in Bengaluru ahead of India’s AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match against Bangladesh.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development on Sunday, calling it a landmark moment for Indian football.

Born in Perth, the 32-year-old Williams entered the camp alongside defender Jay Gupta. “Forward Ryan Williams and defender Jay Gupta have joined the senior men’s national team camp in Bengaluru,” the AIFF announced on X.

Williams’ mother was born in Mumbai, while his father hails from Kent, England. The forward previously represented Australia at the U-20 and U-23 levels and made a senior appearance in a friendly against South Korea in 2019.

Having played for English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, Williams joined Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC in 2023.

“Honoured to make official what’s long felt true. Grateful for the love, the opportunity, and the sense of belonging this country has given me. As you can see, the last round of interviews was the hardest. India, I’m one of your own!” Williams shared in an emotional Instagram post.

The move marks a major shift in the AIFF’s approach, allowing Indian-origin or foreign-born players willing to renounce other citizenships to represent the national team. Alongside Williams, the federation has also invited overseas-based defender Abneet Bharti to the camp, a potential sign of broader inclusivity in future squad selections.

His inclusion now adds international pedigree and attacking depth to Khalid Jamil’s side as they prepare for the crucial qualifier in Dhaka on November 18.