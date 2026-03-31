AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Ryan Williams scores on debut as India beat Hong Kong

“It is awesome to play here as home team, they backed us till the last minute,” said Ryan Williams after marking his India debut with a goal, as the Blue Tigers secured a 2-1 win over Hong Kong in Kochi.

India signed off their AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C campaign with a victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 31. Goals from debutant Williams and Akash Mishra ensured the hosts ended their campaign with five points.

Williams made an immediate impact, scoring in the fourth minute to give India an early lead. A quick move down the right saw Manvir Singh square the ball into the box, allowing Williams to finish from close range. The strike also made him the fastest debutant scorer for India, surpassing records set in 1963 and 2005.

India maintained control for much of the first half, dominating possession and creating chances through Manvir Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte, while the defence remained organised to limit Hong Kong’s opportunities.

The hosts extended their advantage early in the second half when Akash Mishra scored his first international goal. Reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the box, the left-back finished from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

Hong Kong responded in the 65th minute through Everton Camargo, who capitalised on a through ball to reduce the deficit. The visitors pushed for an equaliser, but India’s defence, led by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, held firm under pressure.

Late substitutions added energy to India’s attack, with Ashique Kuruniyan creating multiple chances, while debutant Bijoy Varghese made a key defensive intervention in stoppage time.

Backed by a crowd of 22,690 in Kochi, India secured their first win of the qualifying campaign, finishing with one win, two draws and three losses, while Singapore topped the group to qualify for the Asian Cup.