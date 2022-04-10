Roza and Training - How ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous is balancing professional and religious life

Aligning your professional commitments with your religious beliefs is one of the most difficult things to achieve, no matter what profession one is in. But, doing so with ease is ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous.



Playing in the midfield for the ATK Mohun Bagan, Boumous has been observing fasts for the holy month of Ramadan while going about his daily training routines since more than a week.

Having a proper nutritious diet is one of the most important things for a professional athlete playing at any level, let alone a footballer playing in the top division of the sport in the country.

What makes the Ramadan fast from Hugo even more commendable is the fact that he is still training with the ATK Mohun Bagan squad ahead of their preliminary round matches of the AFC Cup. Mohun Bagan will face Sri Lanka's Blue Star SC on Tuesday evening.

The training session of ATK Mohun Bagan usually lasts two hours from 5pm to 7pm, and the only time Boumous eats during the day is in during the first break of their training session.

So why does Hugo Boumous observe such a grueling fast, when he knows he has some very important matches lined up?

"Both football and religion have always been very important to me. Professionalism needs you to accommodate all the situations that might come up on the way," states the French-Moroccan to The Bridge ahead of the Mariners' clash against Blue Star on Tuesday.