RoundGlass Punjab FC signs Argentine midfielder Juan Carlos Nellar

RoundGlass Punjab FC has announced the signing of Argentine international Juan Carlos Nellar for the remainder of the Hero I-League 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old midfielder joins RoundGlass Punjab FC with experience of playing in Argentina, Italy, Spain and Denmark. Nellar, who started his professional career in Argentine second division club Instituto At. Central De Cordoba, has played in the I-League earlier this season for Gokulam Kerala FC.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, "We are extremely happy to have Juan among us, who brings in plenty of experience to the team. We hope he will prove to be a key player in the team's midfield as we move towards the final stage of the league and help us play the inspiring brand of football."