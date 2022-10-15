Reports: I-League 2022-23 set to start from 12th November

The new season of India's second-tier I-League is set to commence on 12th November 2022, according to sources.

Initially, the league season was supposed to start on 29th October. Issues concerning the rules, venues or even logistics contributed to this delay. The fixtures list is yet to be announced with less than a month to go for the new campaign, as it stands.

The 2021-22 season saw an exciting end to it as Gokulam Kerala FC were able to hold on to their title as they pipped Mohammedan SC on the final day of the competition.

🚨 I-League Update 🚨



👉Hero I-league 2022/23 to start from 12th November.

👉Hero I-League 2nd Division to kick-off from January,2023.

👉Fixtures coming soon...

👉RAJ UTD to play their home games at Ambedkar Stadium,Delhi.#IndianFootball #HeroILeague — All About Indian Football 🇮🇳 (@Indian_Footbal1) October 13, 2022

According to the existing roadmap established back in 2019, the winners of the upcoming I-League season are to be promoted to the Indian Super League. However, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body that runs ISL, has proposed a delay in the roadmap citing financial issues.



This irked I-League outfits which forced them to threaten FSDL with legal action if the roadmap isn't adhered to. If it is adhered to, we are surely in for an exciting competition starting in November.