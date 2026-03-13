Football
25-year-old footballer passes away while playing match
Ravinder Singh was contracted with the Indian Football League outfit Namdhari FC.
Ravinder Singh, a 25-year-old footballer who plays in the Indian Football League (IFL), passed away while playing a local match earlier this week.
Singh, who was contracted with Namdhari FC, complained of chest pain and collapsed on the field during a match. He was rushed to a hospital, but had breathed his last before reaching.
“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our football players, Ravinder Singh, has passed away suddenly at such a young age," Namdhari FC wrote in a social media post.
"His untimely departure is a great loss to the football family. May the Almighty bless his soul with eternal peace and give strength and courage to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," they added.
The Indian Football League announced that a minute of silence will be observed before every match in Matchweek 3 of the tournament to honour Singh.