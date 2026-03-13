25-year-old footballer passes away while playing match

Ravinder Singh, a 25-year-old footballer who plays in the Indian Football League (IFL), passed away while playing a local match earlier this week.

Singh, who was contracted with Namdhari FC, complained of chest pain and collapsed on the field during a match. He was rushed to a hospital, but had breathed his last before reaching.

“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our football players, Ravinder Singh, has passed away suddenly at such a young age," Namdhari FC wrote in a social media post.









"His untimely departure is a great loss to the football family. May the Almighty bless his soul with eternal peace and give strength and courage to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," they added.





In a tragic turn of events, 25-year-old Ravinder Singh, who plays as a defender for Namdhari FC in the Indian Football League, passed away earlier this week.



He was playing in a local league in Punjab when he suddenly collapsed on the pitch. He was rushed to a private hospital… pic.twitter.com/q1DfPFHxmG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 13, 2026





The Indian Football League announced that a minute of silence will be observed before every match in Matchweek 3 of the tournament to honour Singh.