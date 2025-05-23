Rahul Kannoly Praveen joins West Ham United FC for unique 7-a-side tourney

Indian forward Rahul Kannoly Praveen has been picked to join West Ham United FC for The Soccer Tournament (TST), a premier 7-a-side football competition set to take place in the United States in June.

The 25-year-old winger, who currently plays for Indian Super League club Odisha FC, will have the opportunity to showcase his skills on an international stage alongside some of football's biggest names.

🚨#News l Indian forward Rahul Kannoly Praveen is set to join West Ham United FC 🔥at TST⚽️



🇮🇳 Rahul KP will be representing Premier League club at the The Soccer Tournament which is a 7-a-side football tournament taking place in USA in June🗓️



He will face the top Players like… pic.twitter.com/LIyqWLuHYP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 23, 2025

The tournament will see Rahul face off against football legends including Argentine striker Sergio Aguero and Portuguese icon Nani, presenting a remarkable opportunity for the young Indian talent to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the game.

Who is Rahul Kannoly Praveen

Rahul's journey to this prestigious platform began with his representation of India at the youth level. He was part of the India under-17 team that participated in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where India served as the host nation.

He made his World Cup debut on 6 October 2017 in a challenging 3–0 loss against the United States, marking the beginning of his international career.

The versatile winger continued his development through India's youth ranks, progressing to represent both the under-20 and under-23 national teams. His senior international breakthrough came on 20 September 2022, when he was named in India's squad for the Hung Tinh Friendly football tournament in Vietnam.

Rahul's international experience expanded further when he was selected for the Indian team at the 2022 Asian Games.

Despite a difficult 1-5 loss against China, he managed to find the back of the net, becoming the sole goal scorer for India in that match and demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure on the continental stage.

Known primarily as a right-winger, Rahul brings versatility to any squad with his ability to operate effectively on the left flank as well.

The naturally right-footed player has built a reputation for his explosive pace, technical dribbling skills, and exceptional work rate.

With this opportunity, Rahul Kannoly Praveen joins the growing list of Indian footballers making their mark on international stages.