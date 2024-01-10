IWL: Pyari Xaxa’s goal helps Odisha FC maintain perfect record

A last-minute goal in the first half by Pyari Xaxa gave Odisha FC a win against HOPS FC in the IWL 2023-24 at the Bhubaneshwar Football Academy Stadium on Wednesday. This win cements Odisha’s position at the top of the IWL table, as they have maintained an all-win record in four matches with no goals conceded so far.

Odisha dominated the match, enjoying eighty per cent of ball possession. Despite the win, Crispin Chettri, the Odisha coach, was not happy with his side's attack, as they managed to score only one goal from their 12 shots on target.

HOPS FC goalkeeper Anshika pulled off some fantastic saves to deny Odisha chances of extending their lead.

The player who made a difference for Odisha FC today was Astam Oraon. She worked tirelessly throughout the match and created many chances in the final third. It was the right-back who came up with the assist for Xaxa's goal.

Astam also kept the dangerous Gladys Amfobea at bay for the entirety of the match.



Odisha FC started the match aggressively, as they stacked up two efforts in the first and second minutes of the game itself.

Odisha could have had an early lead as Win Theingi Tun hit the post in the seventh minute. They had numerous chances to take the lead in the first half and double their lead in the second half, but Anshika came up with some brilliant saves.

With this win, Odisha maintained their lead at the top of the table with twelve points, whereas HOPS FC only have three points from four matches and sit in sixth place.