ISL: Punjab FC shares spoils with Mohammedan- Talking points

Mohammedan SC ended their debut Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season without a single home win after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Punjab FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Despite being two goals down at one point, the home side produced a remarkable second-half comeback, courtesy of goals from Marc Schmerböck and Robi Hansda.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, wrapped up their season with 28 points from 24 games, finishing mid-table. The draw, however, leaves Mohammedan SC with just 13 points and no home victories throughout their campaign.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

1. Mohammedan SC's Disastrous Home Record Ends Season on a Low

Mohammedan SC's debut ISL campaign will be remembered for their poor home performances. Despite playing 12 home matches, they failed to secure a single victory, registering only 13 points in 24 games throughout the season.

The club's inability to make their home ground a fortress significantly impacted their standings. The 2-2 draw against Punjab FC perfectly summed up their campaign — promising fightbacks but lack of dominance at home.

Ending the season without a single home win is a tough pill to swallow for the club and their passionate supporters, who had high hopes after Mohammedan's historic entry into the ISL.

2. Punjab FC's Strong First Half Performance Goes in Vain

Punjab FC looked in total control in the first half of the game, scoring two goals and playing dominant possession-based football. Ezequiel Vidal opened the scoring in the 9th minute, capitalizing on a well-executed move by Asmir Suljic.

The visitors doubled their lead early in the second half when Luka Majcen pounced on a defensive error to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. However, Punjab's inability to hold their defensive structure after the hour mark allowed Mohammedan SC to get back into the game and eventually snatch a draw.

The collapse in the final 30 minutes highlighted Punjab FC's recurring defensive issues this season, ultimately costing them a win in their final match.

3. Mohammedan SC's Second-Half Fightback Provides Silver Lining

Trailing by two goals, Mohammedan SC looked destined for another home defeat. However, a spirited fightback in the second half kept them from ending their debut season with a loss.

Marc Schmerböck sparked the comeback with a composed finish in the 58th minute after a goalmouth scramble. Soon after, Robi Hansda scored a brilliant equalizer in the 66th minute after a dazzling counter-attack initiated by Franca.

While their overall campaign has been underwhelming, the never-say-die attitude shown in the final match offers a glimpse of the resilience that the club can build upon next season.

4. Defensive Frailties Hurt Both Teams

The match highlighted defensive lapses from both sides, particularly in the second half. Punjab FC, despite leading 2-0, crumbled under pressure and allowed Mohammedan SC to capitalize on their defensive miscommunication.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC's defense has been a concern all season. The first two goals conceded in this game were a reflection of their season-long struggle in maintaining defensive compactness. With 45 goals conceded in 24 games, it’s clear that defensive reinforcements should be a priority for Mohammedan SC next season.

5. Mohammedan SC's Future Needs Major Rebuilding

As Mohammedan SC end their debut ISL campaign with just 13 points and no home wins, it’s evident that major changes are required heading into the next season.

The team struggled in almost all aspects — conceding too many goals, failing to capitalize on home advantage, and inconsistent attacking performances. The club’s management will now need to make strategic changes, especially in defense and midfield, if they hope to compete competitively next season.

The return of their passionate fanbase next season, coupled with the right signings, could help Mohammedan SC avoid a similar fate in their sophomore ISL season.

Mohammedan SC's debut ISL season ended in disappointment as they failed to secure a home victory and finished with just 13 points. However, their spirited comeback against Punjab FC in the final game displayed glimpses of potential that the club can build upon next season.

Punjab FC, despite failing to secure a win in this fixture, had a decent campaign with 28 points and mid-table security. As both teams wrap up their ISL 2024-25 journey, the focus now shifts to a much-needed rebuild for Mohammedan SC.