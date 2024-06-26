31-list probables for SAFF U17 Men's Championship camp announced by AIFF

New Delhi: All India Football Federation, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, named 31 players probable list for the U17 national camp to be held in Srinagar from July 8 in preparations for the SAFF U17 Men’s Championship 2024.

The seven-nation tournament will be played in Bhutan from September 18 to 28. India is clubbed with Maldives and Bangladesh in Group A, while Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

INDIA U17 🇮🇳

Probable list for SAFF 2024



Camp starts from 7th July at 📍Srinagar



GK:

Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Ray



DF

Thongram Nishikant Singh, Lekhachandra, Mohammed Kaif, Asher Rebello,Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Solam,… pic.twitter.com/s9NPXfcCa0 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 26, 2024

Once the SAFF campaign is over, the squad will continue to train in Srinagar for the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in October 2024 in Thailand.



Several players on the list were part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Men’s U16 Championship in Bhutan last September.



Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed said: “I feel excited by the prospect of coaching these talented bunch of youngsters. Most of these players were playing in the U17 youth league, the others have been picked up by our scouts.



“It is good that the camp will be held in Srinagar. Since the tournament is in Bhutan, the boys will get used to playing in high altitude during the camp."



Probables list:



Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Ray.



Defenders: Thongram Rishikant Singh, Lekhachandra, Mohammed Kaif, Asher Rebello, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Soram, Abdul Salha, Jodrick Abranches.



Midfielders: Ngamgouhou Mate, Lunkhangam Chongoli, Kishor Tiwari, Laishram Suraj Singh, Levis Zangminlun, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Mohammad Sami, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammad Shameel, Mohammad Arbash, Brahmacharimayun Sharma.



Forwards: Ginminhao Khonsai, Prem Hansdak, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Hemneichung Lunkim, Dhirten Mehra.



Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed.

