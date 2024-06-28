Probables announced for SAFF U20 Men's Championship camp

The All India Football Federation, on Friday, June 28, 2024, named 36 probables for the India U20 men's camp to be held in Goa from June 29.

Under head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri, the team will be camping in preparation for the SAFF U20 Championship to be held from August 18 to 28, 2024, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

India are placed in Group B with Maldives and Bhutan, while Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group A.

The probable’s of U-20 team selected for the training camp in Goa starting tomorrow.



GK

Sahil, Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Priyansh Dubey, Tajamul



DF

L Hemba Meetei, Ngasham Bitan Singh, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom,… pic.twitter.com/fYW9LRMeP8 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 28, 2024

Once the SAFF campaign is over, the squad will continue to train in Goa for the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in September 2024 in Laos. India are clubbed with Iran, Mongolia and Laos in Group G.



The list of probables for the India U20 men's team:

Goalkeepers: Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Priyansh Dubey, Sahil, Tajamul.

Defenders: Dhanajit Ashangbam, L Hemba Meetei, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Manabir Basumatary, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Ngasham Bitan Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Sachin Dev, Sonam Tsewang Lhokham, Surendra Singh Konjengbam, Thomas Cherian.

Midfielders: Akash Tirkey, Arjun Singh Oinam, Ebindas Yesudasan, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ishaan Shishodia, Manglenthang Kipgen, Manjot Singh Dhami, Rohan Rajesh Mangaonkar, Vanlalpeka Guite.

Forwards: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Haodamlian Vaiphei, Hridaya Vinay Jain, Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Linky Meitei Chabungbam, Monirul Molla, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Thanglalsoun Gangte.

Head coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri