President of India unveils the Trophies of Durand Cup Football Tournament

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, unveiled and flagged off the Trophies of the Durand Cup Tournament 2025 at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday.

Despite the withdrawals of several Indian Super League (ISL) teams, the 2025 edition of the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, expectedly with 24 teams from July 23 to August 23.

These 24 teams will be divided into six groups of 4 teams, with all the group winners and the two best-placed runners-up teams to qualify for the 8-team knockout tournament.

As of now, five ISL teams - East Bengal, Northeast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and Mohammedan SC - have confirmed their participation in this prestigious event conducted by Indian Army.

Following the withdrawal of several ISL teams, the organizers have invited other clubs across the country to fill the 24-team roster and start the tournament without any hindrance.

The President said that events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of… pic.twitter.com/1S0qdsZvne — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 4, 2025

In her brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that "sports promote discipline, determination, and team spirit. Sports have the unique power to connect people, regions, and countries.

In India, it has been a powerful tool for national integration. All fellow citizens get thrilled when the tricolor flies at the Olympics or any international event."

"Football has a special place in the hearts of millions. It is not just a sport; it is a passion. The game of football is all about strategy, endurance, and working together towards a common goal." She further added.

"Events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of football players, providing them with a platform to grow. She appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in keeping alive and promoting the spirit of the Durand Cup." President Murmu expressed the importance of such tournaments.