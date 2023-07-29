'Poor conversion rate in attack needs to change'- Women's football head coach

Indian women's team needs to change poor conversion rate in the attacking third ahead of their Asian Games and second round Asian Qualifying Championship campaign, feels head coach Thomas Dennerby.

When asked about the improvement areas, Dennerby said, "We have to utilize our chances around the offensive box. We created a lot of goal-scoring chances in recent games but didn't come out with so many goals."

"We also need to keep on working hard with the defence, which has been working very well, and we didn't let any goals in for two games in the Olympic qualification --not even a goal-scoring chance, I will say. But, we let some easy goals go in during the friendly games when we were preparing for the Olympic qualification, which I feel is not good," he added further.

Dennerby wants that counter-attack should be the mantra for the Indian team going forward.

"If we have the discipline to play with really strong defence, we know that we always create chances, even against really good teams. So, we should be sharp when it's time to finish and keep up the good discipline and defence. I think India could be a team that can go all the way through the qualification if we have a super good day," Dennerby said.

While India has been pitted in Group B of the Asian Games against Chinese Taipei and Thailand, it will be up against Uzbekistan in the Olympic Qualifiers, with Japan and Vietnam being the other sides in the group for the same.

Dennerby also emphasized the importance of top sides on a regular basis.

"India has a huge number of young players. It is up to them to decide --I want to be there. I want to play in the World Cup one day because no coach in the world can ever force you to do it. The coach can only help you and guide you on what to do, but it's your effort," said Thomas.

Meanwhile, Dennerby feels that India has been clubbed in a tough group where it is not the favourite. However, he asserts that strong defence and ample chances are created to lead to glory for the side.