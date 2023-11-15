Four players who can replace Anwar Ali in the World Cup qualifiers

In the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, India finds itself facing a defensive puzzle with the absence of key players Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh, who are out due to injuries. The responsibility to fill these voids falls on the shoulders of head coach Igor Stimac, who is grappling with critical decisions ahead of the crucial matches against Kuwait and Qatar.



While Apuia has been called up to replace Jeakson Singh, the question of who can successfully step into Anwar Ali's shoes remains a pressing concern for Stimac. Among the defenders in the probable list, the selection of a suitable partner for Sandesh Jhingan emerges as the most significant challenge.

The probable defenders include Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, and Subhasish Bose. The latter, known for playing three at the back for Mohun Bagan SG, presents an option with valuable experience that could be utilized as a makeshift centre-back. However, it appears unlikely that Stimac will shift to a three-at-the-back formation against Qatar.

Chinglesana Singh, also known as Sana Singh, had been a regular name on the national team before withdrawing from the camp due to the ongoing riots in his home state, Manipur. Although not currently called up, his past contributions and experience could have added solidity to the backline.

Anwar Ali sustained an injury as Mohun Bagan played out a 2-2 draw against Basundhara Kings, raising concerns about his availability for the World Cup Qualifiers.



Narender Gahlot, despite not being a regular starter at Odisha FC, brings the national team and age group experience to the table. Consideration of Gahlot could enhance the defensive stability required in these crucial encounters.



Pritam Kotal, a seasoned leader at the back, left Mohun Bagan to join Kerala Blasters this summer. Having maintained a consistent starting role, Kotal's form and leadership qualities make him a compelling option for Stimac in the upcoming matches.

As India navigates the challenges posed by injuries and seeks the right defensive combination, the decisions made by Igor Stimac will play a pivotal role in determining the team's success in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.