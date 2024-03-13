Phurba Lachenpa believes key to good performances is mental strength

The ISL’s 10th season is turning the corner before the home stretch, and holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, Mumbai City FC, are well and truly on course to defend their crown. The Islanders have been on a 6-game unbeaten run, and are now doubt looking to up the ante, in what has been quite an eventful season for them.

Opening up about the same, goal-keeper Phurba Lachenpa believes it has been a good season so far for the team. “The season so far has been good for us, considering all the things that have happened in the past few months, including the change in head coach. We have had a few injuries and change in personnel also, but we are still fighting for the top spot. And now we have to finish it with silverware,” said Lachenpa.

With 7 clean sheets in the 15 games he has played, Lachenpa has been one of the mainstays in the Mumbai City FC line-up. And according to him, every game from now onwards is like a final.

“Each game is very important for us now in the season, there are very few left, and it is very tight at the top of the table. There are three-four teams fighting for the top spot. As one of the top clubs in India, we have a certain set of expectations from ourselves. So, going to the match, we have put our best foot forward, and try to win all the games. These are the things that keep us motivated and help us stay motivated to keep fighting till the end,” he added.

“At Mumbai City FC the standards are very high, and it is essential for us to win every game.”

After the game against NorthEast United FC on 12th March, at the Mumbai Football Arena, the Islanders have three more games to play in the remainder of the ISL season, with Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC (Home) and Mohun Bagan as opponents, respectively.

In the demanding stretch ahead, facing formidable contenders, Lachenpa recognises a need beyond mere skill—a unity of purpose to propel the team forward.

“We have only a few games left, and now it is all about the mental strength and how far we can push ourselves. And if we keep ourselves mentally strong and keep pushing till the final whistle, I think our momentum will help us progress, and we can hopefully end the season with silverware,” he signed off.