Parthib Gogoi, NorthEast United's hat-trick hero, fixes eyes on senior India jersey

Indian football season's opening tournament in 2023, the Durand Cup, has always been a breeding ground for budding talents.

This year, one of the standout youngsters has been NorthEast United FC's Parthib Sundar Gogoi, a 20-year-old striker. Gogoi has already earned the distinction of scoring the season's first hat-trick.

Hailing from Sivasagar, Assam, Gogoi's journey from the hilly northeastern region to India's national football arena is a story of dedication and ambition.



"As you can see other teams are fielding their youngsters and some experienced players are playing in the tournament as well. It is a very good competition to play in and it has a significant history. It's a good stepping stone for some players who otherwise struggle to get game time and also an opportunity for some players to make the jump to the top tier of Indian football," Gogoi said, speaking about the importance of the Durand Cup.

Despite scoring the hat-trick in his very first Durand Cup appearance against Shillong Lajong FC, Gogoi remains humble and acknowledges his team's role in his ascendency.



"This was my first appearance in the Durand Cup. All credit goes to the coach and my teammates, who made it easy for me. I just made sure that I was at the right place at the right time. I hope to keep scoring more and help the team," added Gogoi.

"I want to keep learning from every game, keep improving, and push the ceiling every time. The target I would say is to try and score in every game," Gogoi asserted.

The 20-year-old also expressed his gratitude to the club and coach, Juan Pedro Benali, for trusting him. "I am grateful to the coach and the club for selecting me for such a prestigious competition. You can see that there are a lot of young players who have been given the chance to play and show their talents in this competition."

Reflecting on his growth as a player, Gogoi remains focused on development, "I am a young player and I got a lot to learn. The coach will guide me and assess me with all his experience. I will keep giving my 100% and listen to the coaching staff and aim to keep being better than the previous day."

Gogoi now has his eyes fixed on securing the blue jersey with the senior national team. "Indian Football has certainly grown and the performances of the national team, the leagues, and the quality have improved and will continue to do so every year. There is more competition, better facilities, better access to knowledge and information and better coaches. I hope to be a part of the senior national team in the near future," he stated.

Gogoi has already represented India in the U-20 and U-23 categories.