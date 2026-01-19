Former Italy striker Pamela Conti set to take charge of India U-17 Women’s Football Team

The All India Football Federation is poised to appoint former Italian international Pamela Conti as head coach of the India U‑17 women’s national football team ahead of the upcoming AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in China as per a report from TOI.

Conti, a former Italy striker and experienced coach, has emerged as the federation’s top choice to lead India’s youth side, with terms reportedly agreed and a contract expected to be finalised shortly.

Conti’s appointment follows the recent confirmation of Amelia Valverde, the Costa Rican World Cup-experienced coach, as head coach of the senior women’s national team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The AIFF’s strategy reflects a broader push to bolster Indian women’s football across age groups and enhance performance on the continental stage, particularly as teams vie for global tournament berths.

Conti brings substantial international experience to the role. As a player, she enjoyed a 16-year professional career across Italy, Spain, Sweden, Russia and the United States, earning 90 caps and scoring 30 goals for the Italy national team. After retirement, she transitioned into coaching, including a tenure as head coach of the Venezuela women’s national football team, leading them to the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and other regional successes.

The U-17 women’s team made historic progress recently by qualifying for their first continental championship in decades, building momentum ahead of the main tournament.

If signed, Conti will lead the Young Tigresses through the April-May finals in China, where they will compete against Asia’s top youth sides for honours and potential future opportunities on the world stage.