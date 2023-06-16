Pakistan football team set to travel to India for SAFF Championship

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has finally obtained the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the country's Foreign Office, allowing the national football team to participate in the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup.

The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place in India, with matches set to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

The clearance from the Foreign Office comes as a relief for the PFF, which had been eagerly awaiting the required permissions from the government to send its team for the SAFF Cup.

The PFF had initially applied for the NOC on May 25, and the delay in receiving clearance had cast doubts on their participation in the tournament. However, after persistent efforts and negotiations, the PFF finally received the green light, ensuring their presence in the prestigious football championship.



The Pakistan men's football team has been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, as well as Kuwait and Nepal. The much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place on the opening day of the tournament, June 21. The clash between these two fierce rivals is expected to attract immense attention from football enthusiasts in both countries.

The Pakistan Football Federation, under the administration of the Normalization Committee, has been working tirelessly to overcome various challenges and revive football in the country.

The suspension imposed by FIFA in 2021 dealt a severe blow to Pakistani football, but efforts have been made to streamline the federation's operations and ensure compliance with international standards.

With the NOC in hand, the national football team can now focus on their preparations for the SAFF Cup and channel their energy towards showcasing their abilities on the field.