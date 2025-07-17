ISL: Chennaiyin FC and Owen Coyle mutually part ways

Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have announced the mutual departure of head coach Owen Coyle, ending a relationship that spanned two impactful stints and included a memorable playoff return and deep-rooted contributions to the club’s philosophy.

The club confirmed the decision on Thursday via a social media post, stating:

“Chennaiyin FC and Head Coach Owen Coyle have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Vaathi for his invaluable contributions to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Coyle, 58, had only recently signed a contract extension until 2026 in October last year, but the two parties have now opted to head in different directions.

In his first spell with Chennaiyin in 2019-20, Coyle transformed a struggling side into ISL finalists. He returned to the club in 2023 and once again made an immediate impact, leading the team to the playoffs after a four-year gap.

Coyle is regarded as one of the ISL’s most successful coaches. He previously won the League Winners Shield with Jamshedpur FC and has consistently been praised for nurturing young Indian talent.

With the club now entering a transitional phase, attention will turn to Coyle’s successor and whether Chennaiyin can maintain their early-season momentum in the ongoing campaign.