Over 50 clubs from ISL, I-league I & II, State FAs playing in Development League

The second edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) is seeing over 50 teams competing for national and international honours.

Given the success of RFDL last year, the tournament is set to be India’s largest and most inclusive U-21 youth tournament comprising of teams across 9 regions in India from Hero Indian Super League, I-League division I&II and Independent Academies nominated by the State Football Associations.

The top four teams from RFDL will qualify to take on selected Premier League Clubs and South Africa’s PSL youth teams in the annual Premier League Next Generation, in joint collaboration with Reliance Foundation, to be played later this year.

The exposure and competitiveness of the Next Generation Cup is aimed at developing the elite youth football talent in India.

The first-ever RFDL saw seven Indian Super League clubs and Reliance Foundation Young Champs compete for the top honours, with the top two teams getting a chance to participate in the Next Generation Cup.

Last year, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, participated in the Next Generation Cup where the young Indian boys impressed the academy coaches and scouts of the Premier League clubs.

RFDL is part of Reliance Foundation’s continued commitment towards supporting young athletes in India to evolve their skills by providing them more opportunities, world-class infrastructure, sports science expertise and coaching, contributing to the growth of Indian sports.

The league will be played across three phases – Regional Qualifiers, National Group Stage and National Championship. The regional qualifiers will see over 250 matches being played, out of which the top 20 teams will go to the National Group Stage.

The top 4 teams from the group stage will compete for the coveted RFDL National Championship. Players born on or after January 1, 2002 will be eligible to participate in the league. Each team has been granted permission to include up to 5 players born on or after January 1, 2000, in their squads.

No more than three such players will be permitted to be part of the playing XI at all times. The extensive schedule will also provide youngsters in this age group more game time and experience, leading to their overall growth as athletes and footballers.

A spokesperson from the foundation, said, “The Reliance Foundation Development League was conceptualised to provide young footballers a competitive platform to test themselves against the best players in their age group. With its success, we have now expanded the league across the country and it is heartening to see the participation of so many teams across various leagues and academies.



