Football
Open Nordic U16: India lose 0-3 to Iceland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Iceland in the Open Nordic U16 tournament.
India lost their opening Open Nordic U16 encounter against Netherlands 1-5. Neha scored the lone goal for India in that encounter, thanks to a defensive error from the Dutch girls.
The girls in blue will now take on Iceland in their second match of the tournament. Can they cause an upset?
Live Updates
- 4 July 2022 11:57 AM GMT
- 4 July 2022 11:56 AM GMT
The referee blows the whistle!
The match comes to an end as the young tigresses lose their second match on a trot, this time conceding three goals against a strong Iceland team.
India 0-3 Iceland
- 4 July 2022 11:51 AM GMT
90'- And almost another one!
Iceland almost added to India's misery with a fourth goal but Melody Chanu made a brilliant save in the first instance, with the rebound being hit away off target.
- 4 July 2022 11:47 AM GMT
85'- What a goal!!
Iceland makes it 3-0 with a stunning solo goal. The scorer made a great turn and kicked the ball in front of her, skipping past Indian defenders.
India 0-3 Iceland
- 4 July 2022 11:44 AM GMT
83'- Another change for India
Varshika comes on for Purnima Kumari.
- 4 July 2022 11:42 AM GMT
80'- SO CLOSE!
India is continuously looking for that goal which will bring them back into the game, but final third finishing is just not present for them. The search continues with a little less than 10 minutes to go.
- 4 July 2022 11:32 AM GMT
70'- A little over twenty minutes to go
India have only 20 minutes to salvage something out of this out-of-control game.
- 4 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT
64'- Iceland increase their lead!
After a good spell by the Indians, Iceland hit them on the break and passed the ball into the net, passed a beaten Melody Chanu.
India 0-2 Iceland
- 4 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT
58'- Neha playing well
Neha looks lively on the left wing and sometimes drifting into the middle of the pitch. She would be eager to get back on the score sheet.