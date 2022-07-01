Football
Open Nordic U16 Football LIVE - India lose 1-5 to Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Netherlands in the Open Nordic U16 Football.
The Indian girls will take on Netherlands in the Open Nordic U16 Football tournament Strommen, Norway today. The girls in blue will surely start as underdogs, but will they manage to cause an upset?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 1 July 2022 2:58 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from India's clash against Netherlands in the Open Nordic U16. The Indian girls have been handed a proper thrashing, but the only way for them from here is up!
Thank you for tuning in to our coverage. See you next time!
- 1 July 2022 2:56 PM GMT
INDIA LOSE!
There's the whistle and that is the end of the struggle for the Indian girls. They were the underdogs coming into this contest, but they did decently to ensure that the Netherlands do not score more.
The Dutch would obviously be happy with the result, but there would certainly be discussions in their camp on how they could have piled on more misery on the Indians.
- 1 July 2022 2:52 PM GMT
89' - Chance missed, INDIA!
Almost an open run for India right down the middle, but the Indian striker instead of a solo run looks for a pass. It might have been a good option, but the pass is intercepted without breaking a sweat.
- 1 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT
81' - Header goes over crossbar!
Almost an action replay of the fifth goal scored by Netherlands, but this time the header goes just above the cross bar. Failed to control it this time did the Dutch striker.
- 1 July 2022 2:41 PM GMT
79' - Multiple substitutions
Multiple substitutions ringing in for both sides now. The outcome of this contest is more or less decided. They only question is if the Dutch girls would succeeding in finding the net again?
- 1 July 2022 2:33 PM GMT
70' - GOALLL, NETHERLANDS!
A beautiful aerial cross from the right flank and an even better placed header to the near post by Netherlands to extend their lead. Melodi Chanu could have done much much better there to block it.
IND 1-5 NED
- 1 July 2022 2:23 PM GMT
61' - India looking a bit better
The Indian girls are looking a bit better than they were in the first half. They still look a lot nervous and the poor passes continue.
- 1 July 2022 2:16 PM GMT
55' - GOALLLLL!
Easy peasy for Netherlands. Melodi Chanu guessed the direction right, but it was just too far from her reach. Converted beautifully by Netherlands and India sink further.
IND 1-4 NED
- 1 July 2022 2:15 PM GMT
54' - PENALTY, NETHERLANDS!
A reckless challenge inside the box by the Indian defence and Netherlands have a penalty.