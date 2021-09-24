Olympic medallist spent 48 hours lying in a dark room after winning gold

Canadian women's football team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, whose heroics helped the team win the gold at the Tokyo Olympics has opened up about her mental health conditions during the Games. She said she could not train for part of the Games because of "high levels of anxiety and multiple panic attacks."



The 34-year-old narrated her mental health struggles in FIFPRO's "Are You Ready To Talk" — a mental health awareness program from the organisation representing 65,000 pro footballers worldwide.



Labbé was forced out of Canada's opening game at the Olympics against Japan owing to a rib injury. After missing out on the opening game, she continued to play in the Games despite of her injury and earned her team commending victories in penalty shootouts against Brazil in quarters and Sweden in the final.



In an essay titled, "Winning the Olympics isn't enough to cure mental health, she wrote, "I had no idea that this injury would trigger an underlying vulnerability in my mental state. My adrenalin was so heightened, and my neuromuscular system was so finely tuned that I struggled to come down between games, which resulted in high levels of anxiety and multiple panic attacks."



She added, "It got to the point where I couldn't train between the quarters (quarterfinals) and the final because I was so overstimulated."



Labbé said she knew it was not performance anxiety. "Looking back, I realize that it was a buildup of everything that I had experienced over the last year — the pandemic, the change of coaching staff, the lack of clarity over my position in the team — getting to the Olympics wasn't just a magical cure for all of this."

"When that final whistle blew and we won gold I was expecting overwhelming relief, but it just didn't come. No matter how much I wanted to relax and celebrate with my teammates I just couldn't climb back down from that heightened state of awareness, and I basically spent the 48 hours following the final lying in a dark room."



Labbé, who recently moved to French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, has previously detailed dark times in 2012 and after the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2012, while she felt fine with her club side, time with the national team took its toll. So she stepped away, missing the 2012 Olympics where Canada won bronze.



After winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, she started having the same feelings with her Washington Spirit club side. In September 2017, the Spirit announced Labbé was taking a medical leave for the remainder of the NWSL season.

Labbé says after the Rio bronze, she "couldn't wait to get home and share my achievement with as many people as I could."



