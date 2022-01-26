Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 Predictions, ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 73rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will host Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors are now sitting at the sixth spot with seventeen points from twelve matches while the Nizams are in the first spot with twenty points from twelve matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Odisha FC - 2

Hyderabad FC - 2

Draw - 1



Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored twenty-four goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only twelve goals. On the other hand Odisha FC have scored twenty goals. However, they have conceded fifteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Odisha FC - Aridai Cabrera (5 goals)

Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (12 goals)

Recent Form

Odisha FC - L W L W D

Hyderabad FC - W D L D W

Squad

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Unavailability

Odisha FC - None.

Hyderabad FC - Narzary, Yasir.

Expected 11

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Arshdeep, Sebastian, Bora, Mongil, Lalruatthara, Thoiba, Issac, Javi, Aridai, Jonathas.

Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Nikhil, Victor, Hitesh, Aniket, Edu, Ogbeche.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep (8.5), Mishra (9.0), Sana (8.5), Rai (8.5), Javi (9.5) (VC), Edu (9.0), Aniket (9.0), Issac (8.5), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), Jerry (10.0), Aridai (9.0).