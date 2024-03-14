Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

AFC Cup: Odisha FC 0-0 Central Coast Mariners at home but lost 0-4 on Agg. score- HIGHLIGHTS

Catch all the live action from the reverse leg of AFC Cup Zonal Playoff between Odisha FC and Central Coast Mariners on Thursday.

 AFC Cup: Odisha FC Vs Central Coast Mariners

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 March 2024 12:00 PM GMT

AFC Cup Live: Odisha FC will take on the Australian club, Central Coast Mariners, who is currently leading the A-League standings, at the AFC Cup Zonal playoff in the reverse leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The ISL side will be eyeing a win after they lost the away clash 0-4 last week.

Stay tuned for updates:

FootballAFC CupOdisha FC
