AFC Cup: Odisha FC 0-0 Central Coast Mariners at home but lost 0-4 on Agg. score- HIGHLIGHTS
Catch all the live action from the reverse leg of AFC Cup Zonal Playoff between Odisha FC and Central Coast Mariners on Thursday.
AFC Cup Live: Odisha FC will take on the Australian club, Central Coast Mariners, who is currently leading the A-League standings, at the AFC Cup Zonal playoff in the reverse leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
The ISL side will be eyeing a win after they lost the away clash 0-4 last week.
- 14 March 2024 11:54 AM GMT
Full time: Odisha FC 0-0 Central Coast Mariners
It is a 0-0 draw at the Kalinga stadium after a close match where no teams able to convert their chances. It's a heartbreak for Odisha FC as their debut run at the AFC Cup has ended in the Inter-zone playoffs.
They lost 0-4 on an aggregate score to the A-league Side Central Coast Mariners over the two legs.
- 14 March 2024 11:50 AM GMT
90' It's almost over for Odisha Fc with just 2 minutes of extra time left in the tie
- 14 March 2024 11:49 AM GMT
88' Another corner for the Mariners after a deflection from the defender
- 14 March 2024 11:45 AM GMT
85' A freekick for Mariners just outside the penalty box
- 14 March 2024 11:41 AM GMT
80' end to end stuff on the ground but no team is able to find any space in either defences
- 14 March 2024 11:35 AM GMT
74' A good save from Amrinder Singh on his near end on a snapshot from Theoharous
- 14 March 2024 11:31 AM GMT
70' A good move from Mariners but Ryan's shot successfully cleared by Jerry
- 14 March 2024 11:26 AM GMT
65' Indian wingers struggling to make a run inside the Mariners box because of their tall defenders
- 14 March 2024 11:23 AM GMT
62' A midfield domination from Mariners but still unable to break the Odisha defence
