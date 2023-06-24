Odisha FC sign Aphaoba Singh

Odisha FC announced the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a three-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC on Saturday.

The promising attacker, known for his blistering speed and versatility is a vital addition to the Kalinga Warriors. Aphaoba's ability to exploit wide areas and stretch opposition backlines will undoubtedly provide OFC a new dimension in their attacking options.

Aphaoba has previously played for Roundglass Punjab FC in the Hero I-League where he won the title last season, Minerva Academy in the Hero I-League 2nd Division and represented India in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

With a strong focus on developing young talent, the club has consistently aimed to provide a platform to young prodigies who can go on to represent the first-team regularly in the future.

Furthermore, Aphaoba's versatility allows him to be used in different tactical approaches. Whether it be deploying him as an out-and-out winger, or even as a forward, his adaptability will hopefully make him a valuable asset.