Odisha FC announce the signing of Dinliana on a three year deal

Odisha FC announced the signing of Dinliana on a 3-year deal on Thursday, adding more steel to the backline.

The Hero ISL League Shield winner from Mizoram has showcased his defensive prowess and potential in various clubs over the years, and his new chapter with the Kalinga Warriors promises to be exciting.

Dinliana's football career began in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) with Chhinga Veng, where he plied his trade and honed his skills with impressive performances on the field. His dedication and talent caught the attention of the football community, and he soon found himself representing Mizoram in the prestigious Santosh Trophy in 2017. It was during this time that Dinliana's abilities as a defender started to gain recognition.

In December 2017, Dinliana played a pivotal role in Chhinga Veng's triumph as the MPL champions for the 2017-18 season. In a fiercely contested final, Chhinga Veng emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC. Dinliana's contribution to the team's success further solidified his reputation a s a reliable defender.

Following his imposing performances in the MPL, Dinliana was loaned to Aizawl FC. He made his continental debut with Aizawl FC during their AFC Champions League qualifier match against Iranian side, Zob Ahan Esfahan, showcasing his ability to perform at a higher level.

Before the start of the Hero Indian Super League 2018-19 season, Dinliana made a significant move to Chennaiyin FC on a free transfer from Chhinga Veng. In his debut season with the Marina Machans, he made 11 appearances, gradually establishing himself as an integral part of the team. Dinliana's consistent performances earned him 11 more appearances during the 2019-20 season, demonstrating his growth and development as a player.

After a successful stint with Chennaiyin FC, Dinliana moved to Jamshedpur FC, where he continued to impress with his defensive prowess. Establishing himself as a regular in their backline, he featured in 15 matches for the team during the 2020-21 season.

His contributions played a vital role in Jamshedpur FC's defensive stability and were instrumental in their shield-winning campaign. Known for his tenacity, defensive skills, and ability to contribute to the team's attacking play, Dinliana is expected to bring stability and experience to Odisha FC's backline.