Odisha FC among clubs to suspend operations amid ISL uncertainty

Odisha FC has become one of several Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to suspend operations ahead of the 2025–26 season, following the indefinite postponement of the league due to an ongoing standoff between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Effective August 5, 2025, the club has paused all player contracts and released most staff members.

In an official communication to contracted personnel, the club described the current situation as a “force majeure”, circumstances beyond its control, citing the suspension of the league and the legal impasse at the heart of Indian football.

“As you may be aware, the commencement of the Indian Super League 2025–26 season has been indefinitely suspended due to the inability of FSDL and AIFF to reach an agreement on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement,” the club’s letter stated.

Legal deadlock freezes ISL season

The core issue lies in the unresolved Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and the AIFF, now under judicial scrutiny. With the Supreme Court barring the AIFF from signing any new agreements until a decision is reached on its draft constitution, the ISL finds itself without a starting line or roadmap.

Odisha FC is not alone in facing the consequences of this deadlock — multiple ISL clubs are reportedly in a similar position, either scaling down operations or entering temporary shutdowns until the league’s future becomes clearer.

Odisha FC clarifies position on Women’s Team

Amid swirling speculation, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma provided clarity via social media. He emphasized that while the men’s team is on pause, the women’s squad remains active.

“We haven't shut down the club despite the headlines. Key staff members are retained, our women's team will be operational,” Sharma wrote. He added that the club had already made five signings before the indefinite delay forced a rethink.

“It becomes harder to justify to my stakeholders to sink crores upon crores with nothing to show for it, and no end in sight,” he explained. “Maybe doing this will prompt people to fast-track solutions so we can get back to work.”

With no resolution in sight and the ISL's restart date unknown, Odisha FC’s move reflects the growing anxiety across Indian football, as clubs, players, and fans await clarity on the future of the sport’s top-tier league.