Odisha FC 2024–25 season review: Promise, problems, and a painful miss

The 2024–25 season was meant to be Odisha FC’s big leap forward under the guidance of seasoned coach Sergio Lobera. But despite flashes of brilliance and some standout individual performances, the Kalinga Warriors ended the campaign in disappointment, finishing 7th in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings and crashing out of the AIFF Super Cup.

Coming into the season with high hopes, Odisha FC were expected to push for a top-four finish. However, a mix of inconsistent form, injuries, and off-field distractions saw them fall just short of the playoffs.

The Kalinga Super Cup exit was particularly embarrassing, being knocked out by Punjab FC despite having defeated them 3-0 in the group stage.

Injuries played a crucial role in derailing the season. The loss of striker Roy Krishna to injury was a major blow, forcing the club to bring in Dori mid-season. Though Dori had found success in Kerala’s Super League, he couldn't replicate that impact in the ISL.

There were also rumours of Sergio Lobera’s potential switch to Kerala Blasters mid-season, which further unsettled the dressing room.

Style of play

Under the management of Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC has adopted a style of play characterized by expansive, possession-oriented football, emphasizing fluid attacking transitions and tactical discipline.

The team focuses on constructing play from the back, with Ahmed Jahouh frequently positioned between the centre-backs to establish a three-at-the-back formation. Midfielders, such as Puitea, offer essential passing options, while the attacking midfielder, Hugo Boumous, occasionally drops deeper to facilitate a 3+2 buildup pattern.

Odisha's approach to building play is both patient and methodical, often drawing the opposition's pressing efforts to one side before swiftly switching play to the far-side centre-back to advance the ball.

In the attacking phase, the wingers for Odisha FC position themselves in the half-spaces, creating overloads that enable full-backs to overlap and exploit the width of the field. The striker operates with significant freedom, alternating between dropping deep to facilitate link-up play and maintaining an advanced position to stretch the defensive line of the opposition. The team relies on intricate third-man passing combinations and positional rotations to create scoring opportunities and penetrate compact defensive structures.

Defensively, Odisha FC employs a 4-4-2 mid-block strategy, concentrating on intercepting passing lanes and directing opponents toward wide areas rather than aggressively challenging the ball carrier. Upon establishing their defensive organization, the team transitions to zonal marking, with centre-backs prepared to step out to contest or intercept passes as circumstances dictate. The midfield pivot, consisting of players such as Jahouh and Puitea, maintains a compact and disciplined shape, ensuring robust protection for the backline while minimizing central penetration by opposing teams. This equilibrium between defensive organization and attacking fluidity renders Odisha FC a tactically astute side under Lobera, capable of adapting to various in-game situations.

Best moment of the season

Plenty of good moments in Odisha's season, such as the 6-0 win vs Hyderabad, but coming back from 2-0 down vs Bengaluru at the Kanteerava has to be the best moment of the season.

With BFC taking the lead with Mendez, Icon Sunil Chettri doubled the lead, making it 2-0 to the delight of the home crowd. However, trouble was afoot as Jovanovic fouled Mauricio inside the penalty area, and with the foul being a last-man challenge, the referee had no other option except to send him off. The resultant penalty was converted by Mauricio, and Bengaluru's deficit was reduced by half.

The equaliser came when Rahul KP struck the hand of Naorem Roshan, and a penalty was whistled for. Once again, Mauricio takes the penalty and converts.

The comeback was complete when Boumos delivered a cross from the wide area, and Fall's near-post header was put into the net by Jerry at the far post into an empty net.

Odisha then held their nerve and successfully defended their one-goal lead for a famous win

Goal of the season

Once again, the goal of the season came against familiar opponents in Bengaluru FC in the reverse fixture. Raalte's goal vs NorthEast United FC and Fall's humdinger vs Hyderabad FC were contenders but Mauricio's solo effort took the laurels.

Playing off the Bheke's shoulder deep in the left wing, he was quick to react to a throw taken by Odisha, and while he drifted past Jovanovic, he curled one inside to Sandhu's far post to make it 3-0 for Odisha at Kalinga.

Player of the season

The player of the season was a close decision between Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous. While Jahouh was pulling the strings from deep, Boumous was tasked to "make things happen" in the opponent's half. But on the edge, Boumous edges out Jahouh. His tally of 5 goals and 7 assists was only bettered by Mauricio, who had 15 goal contributions.

Boumous had a pass accuracy of 84% and had a dribble success of 62%. His tally of 10 big chances created is the highest in the Odisha team and was the 3rd highest in the Indian Super League

But Boumous was not just a presence upfront, he helped out at the back as well. He had a tackle success rate of 86%, recovered the ball 4 times in a game, and won 50% of his duels.

Emerging player of the season

Having joined Odisha from Punjab FC academy, Thoiba was a player in transition until the 2024/25 season. With a breakout season, Thoiba cemented his place in the lineup along with Fall. Also able to play as a Right Back, Thoiba scored 1 goal and had 2 assists to his name this season

His defensive numbers were impressive. He won 73% of his tackles, recovered 2.5 balls per game, and won 45% of his duels.

While Odisha's defense failed as a whole, given Lobera's attempt to style more expansive and positional-based football, Thoiba acted as the shining light in a rather dark season for Odisha's defense.

Rating for the season

With the players at the disposal of an experienced coach like Lobera, expectations are never low. That being said, not making the bare minimum of the top 6 is a serious failure. Marred by off-field issues, Odisha will look to reboot itself ahead of the 2025/26 season and must confirm Lobera's full confirmation for the season

The rating for Odisha's season will be a 4/10 with a view to improving itself for next season and be a serious contender for the top 4 place.