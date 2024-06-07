ISL Transfers: Odei Onaindia extends contract with FC Goa

FC Goa on Friday announced that defender Odei Onaindia has extended his contract with the Club, committing to remain with the Gaurs for the upcoming season.

The Spanish centre-back, who joined the Men in Orange last summer, played a pivotal role in the team’s defensive solidity and leadership throughout the 2023-24 season.

Onaindia’s impressive performances saw him make 32 appearances across all competitions, missing just one game under head coach Manolo Marquez and starting in every match he played. His presence was instrumental as FC Goa reached the semi-finals of the Durand Cup 2023 and the ISL Cup playoffs, and finished third in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 league stage.

Notably, the defender also captained the team in nine matches, showcasing his leadership on and off the field.

Reflecting on his contract extension, Odei Onaindia said, “I am extremely happy to continue my journey with FC Goa. The past season has been fantastic, and the support from the fans, staff, and my teammates has been overwhelming.

“We would have liked to end the campaign with some silverware, but unfortunately that did not happen. But that has only fuelled our ambition further, and I’m looking forward to building on our achievements and striving for more success in the coming season,” he added.

Here's a succinct analysis on how India can qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.#IndianFootball⚽️ | 🖊️ @_inkandball_ https://t.co/lb5CDzwpqY — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) June 6, 2024

Under the 34-year-old’s leadership, Goa’s defence achieved remarkable feats, including registering the joint-fewest number of defeats in a single league season and the fewest goals conceded by the club in a league season since 2016.



These defensive efforts were crucial in helping the Gaurs achieve a Club-record 45 points in the ISL league season, their highest ever.

Lokesh Bherwani, FC Goa’s Director of Football, expressed his excitement about Onaindia’s contract extension: “We are thrilled to have Odei continue with us. His defensive prowess and leadership have been invaluable to the team.

“His commitment to the club reinforces our strategy of retaining a strong core and striving for greater achievements together. His commitment on the field and his influence in the dressing room are qualities that make him a key player for us. We believe he will continue to play a vital role for us,” he concluded.