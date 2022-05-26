Not Manchester United, Emami group to own East Bengal

A day after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hinted that East Bengal could possibly own by English Premier League club Manchester United, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee put an end to all the speculations and again came to the rescue of Bengal football. She announced on Wednesday that Emami Group would be the new investor for the Red and Gold Brigade.



In an interview with reporters, Banerjee informed "Both sides came to me for tea today and have agreed (to join hands together). As a result, East Bengal's problems in relation to playing in the ISL have been solved,"

Following the chief minister's intervention, East Bengal officials breathed a sigh of relief as they would be forming a competitive team for ISL 2022-23. Earlier on, there were speculations that EPL giants Manchester United may end up taking ownership of one of oldest football clubs in the country.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was reportedly facilitating the deal, told media that negotiations were on with the 'Red Devils' and a few others and a clear picture will emerge in about two weeks.

East Bengal were also talking with with Bangladesh-based conglomerate Bashundhara Group but it did not lead to any deal. Struggling with off-the-field issues, the century-old Kolkata giants have struggled to keep their ties with the investors intact in recent times that have reflected in poor results.

First it was Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, who exited after a two-year association despite a three-year agreement, jeopardising their ISL entry. Just when they failed to rope in any investor, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee came to their rescue with a pact with Shree Cement Ltd as they made last-minute entry into the ISL 2020-21.

The cement conglomerate bought a majority stake of 76 per cent to help them enter ISL and follow their bitter rivals Mohun Bagan who merged with ATK the same season. But East Bengal's association did not go off well as their executive committee refused to sign the final agreement, claiming discrepancies in the initial term.

SC East Bengal hired Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler but due to poor planning and lack of preparation they finished a lowly ninth in their maiden ISL season with nine losses, eight draws and just three wins.

It was once again at the behest of Mamata Banerjee, Shree Cement had agreed to continue in the last ISL edition where it went worse as they finished bottom of the table with just one win from 20 matches which included 11 losses and eight draws.

Their association ended last month after Shree Cement Ltd handed over the sporting rights.