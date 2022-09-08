'Not easy to play against youngsters as they want to fight,' says Mohammedan SC coach Chernyshov ahead of Durand quarter-final

Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC will play a young Kerala Blasters side in the Durand Cup 2022 quarter-final on Friday, 9th September. This will be the first of the knockout games in the ongoing cup competition.

Preview

While Mohammedan SC topped Group A, the fledgling side of the Kerala Blasters youngsters eked out a couple of wins to qualify for the knockouts from Group D. The Kolkata based-side has already faced two teams in the group which bear resemblance to the Yellow Army in the Durand Cup.

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC are teams who had also played their reserves and youngsters in the competition, sides which Mohammedan were able to defeat quite easily.

However coach Andrey Chernyshov isn't underestimating the opponents one bit. "Kerala Blasters are a big club in India. Youngsters are tough to play against as they want to put up a fight. We must not lose focus, and I know my players will play good football tomorrow and we are ready," Chernyshov commented.

On the other hand, Tomasz Tchorz's players have shown great fight and promise in their last couple of matches in the Durand Cup. It can be a challenge to motivate a young group of players when they are set to face a much experienced side. But, the Polish coach thinks his side has enough talent to showcase on the day.

"The motivation for tomorrow's match will be that we are going to play against a good team of the I-League. Our team will be ready to show their talent. The supporters who are going to come and support us, I just want to say that we are going to give our 100%. Definitely Mohammedan will be having more supporters but it won't matter. We are ready to fight on the field," Tchorz said.

When to watch?

The Durand Cup quarter-final will be held tomorrow, 9th September (Friday) at 6:00 pm IST.

Where to watch?

The live telecast of the match will be done by Sports18 channel.

Live Stream

You can catch the live stream of the match on the Voot and Jio TV platforms.