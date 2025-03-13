Watch: Northeast United FC Captain Mirshad Michu breaks Ramadan fast during ISL match

Northeast United FC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, who captained the team on Saturday, had to break his Ramadan fast during the match against East Bengal FC due to an early kickoff as it was the day's first game.

With the game starting at 5:30 PM as part of an ISL double-header, Michu didn’t have the usual opportunity to break his fast before kickoff, unlike in 7:30 PM fixtures.

The moment came in the 46th minute when East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva was down with a knock. As play was halted, Michu quickly took the opportunity to consume some fluids, fruits and dates to end his fast.

Despite the physical challenge, Michu led by example, putting in a commanding performance in goal and keeping a clean sheet as Northeast United FC cruised to a 4-0 victory over East Bengal FC.

