Nishima Kumari replaces Shilji Shaji for Women's U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday named Nishima Kumari of Jharkhand as the replacement for attacking midfielder Shilji Shaji in the India U-17 women's squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 tournament.

India will play against hosts Kyrgyz Republic on April 26 and Myanmar on April 28 at Bishkek. Shilji Shaji was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday night, after being admitted to a hospital in Indore.

The AIFF announced a 23-member squad on Wednesday for their Group F fixture. The team started its preparation under coach PV Priya in January in Chennai along with the senior and U-20 women's squad, before moving to Indore where they have been training for 50 days.

The 16-year-old Shilji will now be flown into Delhi by the national federation to undergo further tests. Her recovery will be monitored by the AIFF's medical team, the national federation said in a press release.

Shilji has caught the attention of coach Priya since joining the camp in Chennai in early January. In the last two months, Shilji has emerged as an attacking midfielder, scoring eight international goals in the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bangladesh.



Earlier in January, Shilji was instrumental in India's win over Jordan in two friendly matches, scoring four goals each.

Squad: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Nishima Kumari, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi, Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai, Kajal Kumari, Pooja.