Nim Dorjee Tamang moves to FC Goa on a short-term deal

FC Goa, on the last day of the transfer window, signed defender Nim Dorjee Tamang from Hyderabad FC on a short-term contract that will last till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

"The seasoned defender brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Gaurs as they intensify their pursuit of the top honours in the Indian Super League (ISL)," FC Goa stated in a press release.

FC Goa is currently at the second spot on the ISL points with 24 points in ten matches, behind Kerala Balstes, who played two matches for than the Gaurs.

Nim Dorjee’s journey in football began at the prestigious Indian Air Force academy before his talents earned him a spot in the India U-16 national team.

He honed his skills further in the youth setup of Shillong Lajong, gradually ascending to the first-team ranks.

His impressive performances saw him captain Shillong Lajong in his final season with it before embarking on a career in the ISL.

The 28-year-old defender made his mark in the Indian top-flight with stints at FC Pune City and NorthEast United, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the latter to the ISL Cup playoffs during the 2020-21 season.

His tenure at Hyderabad FC that followed, under the tutelage of then-head coach Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of FC Goa, further showcased his defensive prowess, culminating in the team's triumphant Cup campaign.

Nim's partnership with Odei Onaindia in Hyderabad's defence was instrumental in the team's commendable performance in the 2022-23 season, where they finished as runners-up in the race for the ISL Shield.

Now, at FC Goa, he will reunite with coach Marquez and Onaindia, aiming to bolster the Gaurs' title aspirations as they currently sit just two points adrift of the league leader, Kerala Blasters.

"I am glad to reunite with coach Manolo and my former teammate Odei, who is one of the best defenders in the league currently," Nim Dorjee said.

“Having worked with them in the past, I hope to integrate quickly within the team’s system and continue their momentum in the ISL. Eagerly looking forward to the next game,” he added.



Commenting on the signing, Marquez expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Nim Dorjee Tamang is an experienced defender with a proven track record in the ISL. He is aggressive and has a good aerial game. He played three consecutive Cup play-offs in ISL, one with NorthEast and two with Hyderabad being an important player in all of them.

“I’m happy to have him here with us, and I look forward to seeing him contribute positively to our successes,” the tactician added.