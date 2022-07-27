Next Gen Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC lose 6-3 to Leicester City in semi-final

Bengaluru FC fared a similar fate as their compatriots in the competition, Kerala Blasters, as they were ousted by a dominating Leicester City. However, the young Blues did not go down without a fight.

FULL TIME. It's defeat for the Blue Colts here in Leicester, but with plenty of positives to take from a second half resurgence against one of the finest youth teams in the country. 🔵🇮🇳#LEIBFC #WeAreBFC #YouthDevelopment pic.twitter.com/7jJFVnYOdf — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 27, 2022

BFC showed great determination and a sense of intent, but it was too little, too late. After more than an hour, the Indian team were already trailing by six goals. It was youngster Sivasakhti Narayan who got Bengaluru their first goal around the 67th minute mark.



Within two minutes, the Indians were able to pull back one more goal thanks to Damaitphang Lyngdoh. Once more, within just four minutes, Sivasakhti scored his second and the team's third.

While it was seeming, albeit for a short time, that a miraculous comeback was on the cards, the deficit was too big and the time too less. Leicester's Popov came through with a hattrick while Pennant and Alves got a brace and a single goal respectively.

This defeat means that Bengaluru FC will face Stellenbosch FC to decide the 3rd place team in the Midlands group.