Football
Next Gen Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC lose 6-3 to Leicester City in semi-final
Here's what went down between Bengaluru FC and Leicester City in the Next Gen Cup 2022.
Bengaluru FC fared a similar fate as their compatriots in the competition, Kerala Blasters, as they were ousted by a dominating Leicester City. However, the young Blues did not go down without a fight.
BFC showed great determination and a sense of intent, but it was too little, too late. After more than an hour, the Indian team were already trailing by six goals. It was youngster Sivasakhti Narayan who got Bengaluru their first goal around the 67th minute mark.
Within two minutes, the Indians were able to pull back one more goal thanks to Damaitphang Lyngdoh. Once more, within just four minutes, Sivasakhti scored his second and the team's third.
While it was seeming, albeit for a short time, that a miraculous comeback was on the cards, the deficit was too big and the time too less. Leicester's Popov came through with a hattrick while Pennant and Alves got a brace and a single goal respectively.
This defeat means that Bengaluru FC will face Stellenbosch FC to decide the 3rd place team in the Midlands group.