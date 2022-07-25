Next Gen Cup 2022: Preview, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC reserve squads will take on English Premier League sides in the Next Generation Cup. The tournament is part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India. The youth squads of the two Indian Super League clubs had qualified to compete in the international tournament by virtue of finishing in the top two in a qualifying event held earlier this year.

Preview

The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League club youth teams and one academy side from South Africa alongside Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The teams will be divided into two groups and play their first match on July 27 in London and the Midlands.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "This event builds on our continued work with the Hero Indian Super League, to support the development and growth of football in India. "It also provides a brilliant opportunity for young players from the Leagues to meet and compete against each other, learn about each other's cultures and develop both on and off the pitch." During the tournament, the Premier League and its clubs will also provide knowledge sharing workshops to support the ISL clubs involved.

Four Indian officials are also present in England, signalling the latest positive step of the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited's (PGMOL) relationship with the Indian Super League (ISL) and All India Football Federation (AIFF). This comes as result of an extensive period of collaboration which has also seen PGMOL deliver a number of referee development courses in India as part of the Premier League's Premier Skills programme and wide-ranging support for match officials, their coaches and observers.

PGMOL Managing Director Mike Riley said: "We've enjoyed a beneficial and productive partnership with the Hero Indian Super League and the AIFF for a number of years now, with a strong focus on coaching and training their match officials both on and off the field.



"There's been some fantastic progress made during that time and it is a pleasure to see that continue as we welcome four talented referees to the Next Generation Cup. I hope that they enjoy the experience and benefit from what promises to be a great tournament."

Schedule:



Wednesday, 27th July:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Kerala Blaster FC

Leicester City FC vs Bengaluru FC

When to Watch?

Kerala Blaster FC's match is at 3:30 pm IST and Bengaluru FC will be play their fixture at 9:30 pm IST. Both matches will be played on Wednesday, 27th July.

LIVE Stream

The matches will be live streamed on the Indian Super League's YouTube channel as well as Facebook page. The respective matches of the Indian teams will also be shown on Kerala Blaster FC's YouTube channel and Bengaluru FC's Facebook page and YouTube channel.







