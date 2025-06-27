Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming gesture: Sponsors fan’s trip to NC Classic in Bengaluru

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has won hearts yet again, this time, off the field.

The javelin champion responded to a fan’s light-hearted plea for help attending the upcoming NC Classic event in Bengaluru by offering an all-expenses-paid VVIP experience.

It all began when a fan named Ranjith posted on X (formerly Twitter) on June 25, writing: “If anyone sponsors me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore.”

Much to his surprise, the champion himself replied two days later. Neeraj’s tweet read:

“Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!”

Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! 😊



And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon! 😉 https://t.co/aQvkNEnLry — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 27, 2025

The charming “90 metres” reference is a cheeky nod. On May 16, at the prestigious Doha Diamond League, Neeraj etched his name in athletic history by launching the javelin 90.23 m, breaking his own national record and officially entering the elite 90‑metre club. He became only the 25th athlete in the world—and just the third Asian—to reach that distance

It marked a turning point in Chopra’s career. Neeraj Chopra’s gesture has since gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and retweets. Many praised the 27-year-old for staying grounded and connected to fans even as he continues to be one of India’s biggest sporting icons.

The NC Classic, an athletics event that celebrates excellence and inclusivity, is expected to feature elite performances and enthusiastic spectators.