India U17 men suffer 0-4 defeat to Australia in AFC Asian Cup opener

India’s U17 men’s team began their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 campaign with a 0-4 defeat against Australia in Group D at the King Abdullah Sports City on Wednesday.

Australia imposed themselves early with an aggressive pressing approach, taking the lead in the fifth minute through Luke Becvinovski. The pressure continued as Max Court doubled the advantage from the penalty spot before half-time after Moosa Ashiq brought down Akeem Gerald inside the box.

Despite the early setbacks, the Blue Colts responded positively in phases. Captain Dallalmuon Gangte and midfielder Wangkhem Denny Singh combined well in attack, while Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam troubled the Australian defence with his direct runs.

Rajrup shines despite scoreline

Goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar emerged as one of India’s standout performers, producing several key saves to keep the contest alive. He denied Max Court in the first half and later made multiple stops during Australia’s counter-attacks in the second period.

India showed greater composure after the restart and created opportunities through Gangte, Azlaan Shah and substitute Raj Singh Wahengbam. The Blue Colts came closest in the 70th minute when Raj Singh’s rebound header drifted narrowly wide.

However, Australia’s quality in transition proved decisive. Luka Demuth added a third goal in the 74th minute with a long-range strike before Henrique Oliveira completed the scoring late in the game.

Despite the defeat, India showed moments of resilience and attacking intent against one of the stronger teams in the group. The Blue Colts will now face Uzbekistan in their next Group D fixture on May 10.