Season 4 of Naupang League kicks off in Mizoram

The fourth season of the Naupang League was launched on Saturday in Aizawl, marking the return of Mizoram’s largest grassroots football competition.

Organised by the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in collaboration with the Mizoram Football Association, the league will run for nine months and feature more than 2,600 matches across Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib, and Lunglei.

The competition, open to boys and girls from the under-6 to under-14 age groups, has become a key fixture in Mizoram’s football calendar. Over the years, it has provided children with regular match exposure while also creating development opportunities for coaches and referees.

Season 4 introduces new elements, including additional age-group teams in Aizawl, fresh competition formats such as the Naupang Cup and Emerging Cup, and an expanded Inter-District Championship that will close the season in Aizawl. Training sessions and development camps will also be held across all four districts, alongside referee and coaching licence programmes.

Indian international Lallianzuala Chhangte, who grew up playing football in Mizoram, welcomed the return of the league.

“Mizoram’s love for football runs deep — it’s part of our identity. From streets to schools, passion, discipline, and community support push young players forward. A consistent, well-structured league like the Naupang League gives kids a platform to grow in a competitive yet safe environment,” he said.

The launch event was also attended by 18-year-old Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, who has already represented India at the U-17 and U-20 levels and played in the Indian Women’s League.

Cindy performed the ceremonial kick-off, a symbolic reminder to young players that the journey from Mizoram’s grassroots to the national stage is within reach.

The season will culminate in the Inter-District Championship, bringing together the best youth teams from across the state.