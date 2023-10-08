Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL 2023-24 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters- Scores, Updates, Blog
Mumbai City FC will take on Kerala Blasters at their home today at 8:00 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
The defending champions Mumbai City will take on Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai football arena today at 8.00 PM.
Mumbai City are currently sixth on the table with 4 points while Kerala Blasters sit second with 6 points from two games.
Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES:
Live Updates
2023-10-08 13:30:28
- 8 Oct 2023 1:38 PM GMT
Hello & Welcome!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the exciting match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena!
Stay tuned for real-time updates and thrilling moments from this high-stakes encounter!
