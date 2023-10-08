Bg

Football

ISL 2023-24 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters- Scores, Updates, Blog

Mumbai City FC will take on Kerala Blasters at their home today at 8:00 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.

X

Mumbai City FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Oct 2023 1:53 PM GMT

The defending champions Mumbai City will take on Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai football arena today at 8.00 PM.

Mumbai City are currently sixth on the table with 4 points while Kerala Blasters sit second with 6 points from two games.

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES:

Live Updates

2023-10-08 13:30:28
ISLIndian FootballKerala BlastersMumbai City FC
