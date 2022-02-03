Football
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: ISL Goals, Results, Update and Blog
Live Updates from the ISL match between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan
In today's Indian Super League match, Mumbai City FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Follow this space for updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Predictions
Live Updates
- 3 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 4' Game ends in a one-all draw.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT
MCFC CHANGE
90 + 2' Cassio is replaced by Inman for MCFC.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
90' 4 minutes added at the end of 90 minutes.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:46 PM GMT
87' Good run from Kauko but his through ball is easily gripped by Nawaz.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:43 PM GMT
ATKMB CHANGE
84' Ashutosh Mehta is replaced by Kiyan for ATKMB.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
MCFC CHANGE
83' Jahouh is replaced by Vinit for MCFC.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT
81' Good build-up play from ATKMB but nothing capitalized at the end.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT
81' Good build-up play from ATKMB but nothing capitalized at the end.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:34 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Feb 2022 3:33 PM GMT
ATKMB CHANGE
72' Prabir comes in to replace Tangri for ATKMB.
MCFC 1-1 ATKMB
#MCFC #ATKMB #MCFCATKMB #ISL #LetsFootball