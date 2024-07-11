ISL Transfers: Mumbai City signs Greek striker Nikolaos Karelis

Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the signing of Nikolaos Karelis on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Karelis began his journey with Greek side Ergotelis at age 16, making his debut on the final day of the 2007–08 Greek Super League season and becoming the youngest player ever fielded for Ergotelis in a league match.

He has showcased his skills extensively and successfully for Greek clubs like Panathinaikos, PAOK, and, most recently, Panetolikos, whom he captained. Outside Greece, he has featured in other top European countries, including stints with Genk (Belgian Jupiler Pro League), ADO Den Haag (Netherlands Eredivisie), Brentford (English Championship), & Amkar Perm (Russian Premier League).

The 32-year-old has also made his mark in the UEFA Europa League group stages, featuring in them both for Panathinaikos and Genk, and scoring four goals in 12 appearances. Throughout his club career, spanning 361 games, Karelis has been known for his all-round game and contributing in the final third, with 103 goals and 29 assists.



Before featuring for the Greece Senior National Team, Karelis regularly played and scored for the national youth teams, netting 15 times in 43 appearances. In his full international debut with the senior team, he scored against Finland in Helsinki during the UEFA Euro 2016 Qualifiers. He represented his country in 19 matches, scoring three goals.

The 32-year-old Karelis will look to bring his leadership, distinctive playing style, and extensive experience, in his eagerness to contribute to Mumbai City's ambitions for the upcoming season.

Nikolaos Karelis said:

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey in a culturally rich country. I have heard many wonderful things about Mumbai City FC and can’t wait to join the club. The team has achieved significant success over the past few years, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success in the upcoming season. I look forward to being part of this dynamic team and playing in front of their passionate fans."

Petr Kratky – Head Coach, Mumbai City FC, said:

"Nikos is a highly talented player who perfectly matches the requirements we expect from our forwards. He has experience playing in various European countries and has consistently proven his calibre in different leagues. We trust his capabilities greatly and are excited to have him with us at the club for the upcoming season. We believe his skills and experience will be valuable to our team."

Kandarp Chandra - CEO, Mumbai City FC said:

"We are delighted to welcome Nikos to Mumbai City FC. He is a very experienced player who has demonstrated his abilities in various European leagues. Nikos embodies the characteristics and ambition of a Mumbai City FC player, and we are confident he can help us achieve our objectives in the upcoming season."